UniQure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.16.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 million.

