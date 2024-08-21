Unifi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $157.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.4 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $582.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Unifi said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $153 million.

