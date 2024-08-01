Ultragenyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $131.6 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $131.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.52.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.64 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $147 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.4 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $550 million.

