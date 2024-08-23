Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $103.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $103.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.74 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $507.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $350 million, or $5.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.