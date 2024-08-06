Uber: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.01…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $10.7 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.56 billion.

