U.S. Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $183 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 billion.

