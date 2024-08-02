U.S. Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported net income of $17 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported net income of $17 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $927 million in the period.

