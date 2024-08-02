Live Radio
Home » Latest News » U.S. Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

U.S. Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 7:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported net income of $17 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $927 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up