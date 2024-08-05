Tyson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $191 million.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.35 billion in the period.

