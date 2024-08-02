Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $85.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.47. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $83 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $311 million.

