Twin Disc: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Thursday reported profit of $7.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $295.1 million.

