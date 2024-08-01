Twilio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.