Tutor Perini: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported profit of $812,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sylmar, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

