Tuniu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $25.3 million to $26.5 million.

