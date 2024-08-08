TTEC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of…

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $6.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $534.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.7 million.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion.

