Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $314.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.8 million.

