TrueBlue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $104.7 million in…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $104.7 million in its second quarter.

The Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $3.45 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $396.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.