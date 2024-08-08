TruBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, TruBridge said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $85 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBRG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.