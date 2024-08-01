Tronox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $820 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $842.3 million.

