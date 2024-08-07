Triumph Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.1 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $281 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.8 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year revenue of $1.2 billion.

