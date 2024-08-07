Triple Flag: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111.4 million…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $63.6 million in the period.

