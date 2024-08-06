TripAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million. On…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $497 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.5 million.

