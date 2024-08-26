Live Radio
Trip.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 26, 2024, 6:08 PM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $527 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

