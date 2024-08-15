Live Radio
Trinity Place Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 5:11 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The real estate holding company posted revenue of $373,000 in the period.

