Trinity Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported net income of $54.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $841.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRN

