Trinity Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 8:18 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.2 million.

