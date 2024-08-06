Trimble: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.32 billion.…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.32 billion.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $5.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $870.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $860.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $880 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.67 to $2.81 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.