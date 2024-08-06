Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $87 million.…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $87 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $376.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

