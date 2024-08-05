TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $788.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TreeHouse said it expects revenue in the range of $865 million to $895 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion.

