Travere: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.5 million.

