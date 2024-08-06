TransDigm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $461 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $7.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $9 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.45 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $32.62 to $33.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.87 billion to $7.93 billion.

