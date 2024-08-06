Traeger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.1 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $605 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.