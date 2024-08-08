TPI Composites: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.1 million…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $309.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.8 million.

TPI Composites expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC

