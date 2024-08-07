Townsquare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.2 million…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.2 million in its second quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $116 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $455 million.

