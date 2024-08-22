Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported a loss of $132.2 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported a loss of $132.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Toronto-based bank said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $22.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.35 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.