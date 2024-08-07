Topgolf Callaway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $62.1…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $62.1 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Topgolf Callaway expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 21 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.26 billion.

