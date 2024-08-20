Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $374.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.60.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.