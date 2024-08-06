Toast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.