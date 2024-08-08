TKO Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $851.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.8 million.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.75 billion.

