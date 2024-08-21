TJX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.1…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $13.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.34 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.09 to $4.13 per share.

