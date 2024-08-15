Titan Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $2.29.

