Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $50.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $339.2 million in the period.

