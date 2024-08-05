ThredUp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $298 million to $302 million.

