Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $841 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

