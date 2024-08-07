Thermon Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $527 million to $553 million.

