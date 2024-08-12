TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The woman’s health care product company posted revenue of $234,000 in the period.

