TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 5:25 PM

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The woman’s health care product company posted revenue of $234,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXMD

