The Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $584.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $618 million.

