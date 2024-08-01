The Top Real Estate Companies in Ohio

Ohio offers an affordable housing market and low cost of living that’s appealing to homebuyers interested in a college town…

Ohio offers an affordable housing market and low cost of living that’s appealing to homebuyers interested in a college town or sports city or a great beer scene, among other things. Columbus, home to The Ohio State University, is among the top 15 most populous cities in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, yet its home prices, monthly rents and overall cost of living is lower than other major metro areas.

Interest in Ohio has grown substantially. The median home in Central Ohio sold for an average of $334,900 in June, according to Columbus Realtors, compared to $181,500 five years ago. Popular Central Ohio neighborhoods include Big Walnut Local School District in Delaware County, which experienced a 50% increase in sales year over year. Other cities with a growing population include Athens, southeast of Columbus; Akron and suburbs of Cleveland in the northeast; and Cincinnati in the West.

On average, the median home in Ohio goes for $263,000 according to Redfin, up 5.7% from last year.

If you’re going to buy a home in Ohio, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search. Here are some of the top real estate firms in the Buckeye State by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

1. The EZ Referral Network

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the EZ Referral Network is based in Westlake, a suburb of Cleveland. In 2023, the EZ Referral Network closed $283 million in home sales. The team of almost 100 professionals focuses on areas that include Cleveland Heights, Grafton, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Shaker Heights and Vermilion.

2. The Raines Group

The Raines Group is dedicated to helping buyers find the ideal home in Central Ohio. The team of 30 is based in New Albany and focuses on communities that include Blacklick, Dublin, Grandview Heights, Worthington and more. Sandy Raines, the firm’s CEO, has been selling Ohio real estate since 1998. She has applied her basketball coaching background to build her team at The Raines Group. Last year, the firm earned $242 million in sales.

3. Jose Medina & Associates

Based in North Canton, Jose Medina & Associates, a Keller Williams affiliate, has sold 6,300 homes over the last 17 years. Jose Medina obtained his real estate license in 2002, and his team brings more than 150 years of combined experience to the table. Jose Medina & Associates works with buyers looking for homes in areas that include Greenwich, Akron, Brunswick and Uniontown. Last year, the company closed $191 million in sales.

4. Oyler Hines

With agents licensed in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Oyler Hines is the culmination of merger in 2021 between two top Coldwell Banker real estate teams. Scott Oyler has achieved more than $1 billion in sales in his 13-plus years of experience. Mike Hines is the son of land developer Bill Hines and realtor Marilyn Hines, who are both on the team of more than 20 realtors and support staff members. In 2023, the company closed $180 million in sales.

5. The Young Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Young Team is based out of Beechwood and serves buyers looking for homes in the Cleveland area. It focuses on communities that include Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Bay Village, Lakewood and Rocky River. The team consists of more than two dozen agents, operations specialists and marketing experts. The Young Team earned $163 million in sales last year.

6. Adam Kaufman

Adam Kaufman has notched $2 billion in lifetime sales and $155 million earned in 2023. Affiliated with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, he and his team of nine serve Shaker Heights, Chagrin Falls, Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills and Pepper Pike.

7. Vutech|Ruff

Realtors Marilyn Vutech and Jeff Ruff formed the Vutech|Ruff partnership in 1993. Today, the team consists of 16 licensed real estate agents and two administrative assistants who specialize in all areas of real estate including buying, selling, investing and relocation.Based in Columbus, Vutech|Ruff covers neighborhoods including Franklinton, Victorian Village, Clintonville and Harrison West.Thanks to the thriving housing market in Central Ohio, the team closed $130 million in sales in 2023.

8. The Wasilko Group

Based in Rocky River and affiliated with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the Wasilko Group serves buyers in communities that include Rocky River, Bay Village, Lakewood and Westlake. Gregg Wasilko is a Cleveland native who, after selling real estate independently, established a team in 2005. The Wasilko Group now consists of more than 30 housing market professionals who closed $115 million in sales last year.

9. The Chabris Group

Led by Peter Chabris, The Chabris Group is a team of 40 realtors representing more than 125 years.Chabris has been affiliated with Keller Williams since he began his real estate career in 2007 and founded The Chabris Group in 2013. The team serves several hundred families each year in the greater Cincinnati area and is recognized as the top sales team in Keller Williams’ Ohio Valley Region, earning $103 million in sales in 2023.

10. Kimberly Crane Team

With over 20 years of experience in the Cleveland and West Side communities’ real estate market, the Kimberly Crane Team is comprised of six realtors and staff members who work as a team to serve each client. Kimberly Crane began her real estate career in 2003. The firm assists buyers and sellers in neighborhoods including Rocky River, Avon and Avon Lake, Tremont, Ohio City and Lakewood. In 2023, the Kimberly Crane Team closed $102 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Ohio might start with one of the firms above. But before you settle on a real estate agent, conduct a few interviews and talk to different professionals to get a sense of how they work. While seemingly affordable, many communities in Ohio have competitive housing markets, so you’ll want to partner with a real estate agent who will take your budget into consideration, walk you through your options and listen to what you have to say.

Update 08/02/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.