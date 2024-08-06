The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $142 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $595 million.

