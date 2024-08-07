The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $50.1 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $50.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $434.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The AZEK Company said it expects revenue in the range of $329 million to $345 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.81, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

