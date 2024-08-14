The 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2023-2024

Compared with the Midwest, East Coast cities don’t offer the most affordable living, but they do provide access to top-notch…

Compared with the Midwest, East Coast cities don’t offer the most affordable living, but they do provide access to top-notch health care, booming job markets and attractive amenities that make for a high quality of life. The East Coast also presents a variety of settings to choose from, whether you’re looking for a beach town, historical city, quiet inland town or metropolitan center.

Each East Coast city has different pros and cons you’ll need to weigh to determine what matters most to you. You may opt for a lower cost of living in Pennsylvania or a higher salary in the Northeast.

To help you determine the place in this part of the country that’s the best fit for you, we looked at the metro areas within 100 miles of the Atlantic coast that rank highest among the Best Places to Live, which considers factors including affordability, job market and desirability, among others.

The 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast are:

25. York, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 137 Population: 48,333 Median Home Price: $106,688 Median Household Income: $47,487

One of the more inland cities on this list, York is a small city that provides an affordable option for residents who commute to Maryland. York is within an hour or so of Baltimore and less than 100 miles to the ocean, though closest to upper Chesapeake Bay. York itself provides a quieter setting, with its famous Central Market farmers market, breweries, live performances and a thriving arts scene. In the overall Best Places to Live rankings, York ranked 17th for net migration, growing its population by 3.34% between 2021 and 2022. The median home price of $106,688 is well below the national average of $281,900, but its median household income of $47,487 is also notably lower than the national median of $75,149. York has the lowest median home price of any of the East Coast cities on this list.

24. Worcester, Massachusetts

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 136 Population: 206,275 Median Home Price: $292,633 Median Household Income: $68,357

Home to a growing life science hub, Worcester sits an hour and a half west of Boston, providing professionals with homes more affordable than in Beantown. By comparison, the median home price in Worcester of $292,633 is just above the national average, while the median home price in Boston is $744,221. Some Worcester residents choose to ride an hour and a half on the MBTA into Boston, while others commute on average 30 minutes, just two minutes lower than the national average. Worcester ranks 43rd for quality of life, with high rates of college readiness and low crime rates.

23. Philadelphia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 135 Population: 1,604,495 Median Home Price: $252,786 Median Household Income: $63,784

Considered relatively affordable for a major U.S. city, Philadelphia has a median home price of $252,786, below the national average of $281,900. Philadelphians spend on average 28.36% of their income on cost of living, which is on par with cities like Sarasota, Florida, and Albany, New York. But what makes the City of Brotherly Love particularly stand out are its health care options, which rank fifth in the nation on the list of 150 top U .S. cities. It also scores high for resident happiness based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, ranking 24th. Philadelphia -is also known for its foodie scene and ranks 60th for the number of establishments per 100,000 people.

22. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 128 Population: 129,524 Median Home Price: $172,716 Median Household Income: $54,179

Nestled within the Lehigh Valley, Allentown is Pennsylvania’s third largest city — offering a more affordable lifestyle within two hours of New York and Philadelphia. While the median home price of $172,716 is well below the national average of $281,900, the median household income is also $20,000 under the national median and residents spend 30.74% of their income on housing. Allentown is attracting residents to its quaint historical downtown with century-old mills converted to neighborhood housing, local restaurants and retail establishments. Allentown also ranked 47th for quality of life, notably for its good air quality and having the 18th lowest crime rate among 150 top cities.

21. Salisbury, Maryland

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 126 Population: 42,234 Median Home Price: $205,914 Median Household Income: $61,241

The least populated city on this list, Salisbury sits on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a short drive from Chesapeake Bay to the west or the Atlantic Ocean to the east. In this quiet community, there are jobs available in the fields of education and medicine, with Salisbury University and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital nearby. Salisbury gets its highest marks on the overall Best Places to Live ranking for its establishments-to-population ratio, placing 25th, and air quality, based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency, where it ranks 26th out of 150 top U.S. cities.

20. New York City

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 124 Population: 8,804,330 Median Home Price: $834,096 Median Household Income: $87,981

Serving for centuries as a place of opportunity, New York City ranks 24th for its desirability and 33rd for quality of life. New York residents also note they’re happy living where they are, with the city ranking fifth fon the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. New York is in the No. 1 spot for health care options among 150 top U.S. cities. Despite New Yorkers earning the 18th highest salary on the full Best Places to Live rankings, it’s the fifth most expensive place to live . New Yorkers spend 35.86% of their income on living expenses, with the highest median home price among the East Coast cities on this list. In terms of price parity — the overall affordability of goods, housing, utilities and other necessities — it is the most expensive on the East Coast. New Yorkers also have the longest commute, averaging 52 minutes, well beyond the national average of 32 minutes.

19. Miami, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 123 Population: 461,672 Median Home Price: $448,531 Median Household Income: $64,587

Along the southeastern coast of Florida, Miami is one of the most expensive cities, with residents spending nearly 38% of their income on expenses, the highest on this list. The median home price of $448,531 is well over the national average of $281,900, making Miami one of the least affordable housing markets in the country. It’s still a highly desirable place to live, ranking 13th in that category on the overall Best Places list and 10th for net migration. For those who can afford to raise a family here, perhaps thanks to jobs in the trade or banking industries, Miami ranks eighth in the nation for college readiness. –

18. Baltimore, Maryland

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 118 Population: 587,326 Median Home Price: $221,273 Median Household Income: $67,782

Home to Johns Hopkins Hospital and Sinai Hospital, Baltimore receives high marks for access to quality health care, ranking seventh in the nation and 15th in resident satisfaction according to the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. While within commuting distance and access to Washington, D.C., amenities, Baltimore offers its own lively pockets of nightlife, music and arts and culture that make it a fun place to call home. The city known for its food scene ranks 36th for its establishments-to-population ratio. It also offers a more affordable median home price of $221,273, below the national average of $281,900 and far below Washington, D.C.’s median home price of more than $700,000.

17. Providence, Rhode Island

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 117 Population: 194,224 Median Home Price: $369,551 Median Household Income: $68,686

Providence is a culturally diverse city with thoughtfully planned urban spaces and notable colleges. The city is home to Brown University, Johnson & Wales and Rhode Island College of Art. With a budding economy fueled by health care, education, tourism and financial sectors, as well as an arts scene, Providence has diversified its industry to provide a setting for anyone interested in quaint New England life, though affording to live here is another thing. The median household income in Providence is below the national average of $75,149 while median home prices are well over $300,000, meaning many opt to rent, paying a median monthly rate of $1,289. st

16. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 109 Population: 61,164 Median Home Price: $135,557 Median Household Income: $56,764

Located on the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg provides affordable living and high quality of life for outdoor enthusiasts. The city ranks 46th for overall well-being, supported by the fact that residents have a relatively short commute; at 24 minutes it’s the 16th-lowest among the 150 top U.S. cities. With a median home price of $135,557, Harrisburg has the second-lowest home prices on this list, and residents spend a comparatively low 25.92% of their income on living expenses.–

15. Savannah, Georgia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 106 Population: 161,899 Median Home Price: $242,250 Median Household Income: $63,213

Nestled on the salt marshes of coastal Georgia, Savannah continues to attract new residents with its historic charm and cost of living lower than the national average. The city grew by 2.09% between 2021 and 2022 due to net migration, making it the 47th-fastest growing city among 150 top cities. Commuters spend an average of 25 minutes en route to work, seven minutes less than the national average.

14. Manchester, New Hampshire

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 103 Population: 116,520 Median Home Price: $293,335 Median Household Income: $78,977

With a median household income above the national average and the lowest unemployment rate among the East Coast cities on this list, at 3.7%, Manchester offers plenty of job opportunities for professionals seeking an East Coast city firmly in the heart of New England. As the largest metropolitan area in New Hampshire, and just an hour north of Boston, Manchester is home to major law and insurance firms, college and university campuses and many high tech and manufacturing companies. Living in Manchester can be costly, though, with an average mortgage of $2,061 and average monthly rent of $1,396.

13. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 96 Population: 83,623 Median Home Price: $199,838 Median Household Income: $52,973

Daytona Beach is the second-fastestgrowing city on the East Coast- by net migration, increasing its population by 4.92% between 2021 and 2022. With a median home price and cost of living lower than the national average, Daytona Beach offers affordability for retirees, but not as great of a value for working-age Americans when you consider the job market, comprised of mainly lower-paying hospitality jobs. Daytona Beach ranks 16th for desirability out of 150 top cities. The city offers a thriving entertainment scene. Daytona Beach placed 10th for its number of establishments, with residents able to catch live music at the beachfront Daytona Beach Bandshell amphitheater orthe Peabody Auditorium.

12. Boston

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 88 Population: 673,264 Median Home Price: $744,221 Median Household Income: $95,674

Boston residents experience a high quality of life and well-being. Massachusetts’ historic capital ranks No. 9 of 150 top U.S. cities for quality of life, with high marks for its health care facilities — second highest on the East Coast, behind New York City — and No. 9 for quality of life. The city has a wealth of cultural and intellectual offerings, from art museums to programs hosted by notable institutions such as Harvard and MIT. Bostonians have above-average median household incomes, but they also live in one of the most expensive cities, where residents spend 31.59% of their income on living expenses. Still, Bostonians reported a level of satisfaction that ranks behind only Washington, D.C., San Jose and San Francisco on the nationwide list.

11. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 83 Population: 220,637 Median Home Price: $293,943 Median Household Income: $75,874

Ranking No. 10 for desirability on the overall Best Places to Live rankings, Port St. Lucie saw the highest net migration of residents of any East Coast city on this list. With a nearly 4.93% increase in new residents between 2021 and 2022, Port St. Lucie is now the third-fastest growing of 150 top cities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The attraction to the city is due to its access to one of Florida’s least populated areas to live near the beach, with the fifth-lowest crime rate and beautiful weather.

10. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 79 Population: 63,625 Median Home Price: $201,285 Median Household Income: $63,184

Lancaster provides affordable East Coast living amid the serenity of the Amish Country. The small city ranks third on the Best Places to Retire list as food, health care, transportation and other living expenses align with the national average, and the median home price of $201,285 is well below the national average of $281,900. For working residents, York and Harrisburg are within an hour, though the average commute in Lancaster is just 26 minutes — below the national average of 32 minutes. Lancaster is about 90 minutes from Philadelphia, which gives residents the benefit of being near a large city while enjoying the affordability of a smaller town.

9. Orlando, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 68 Population: 413,687 Median Home Price: $312,171 Median Household Income: $75,028

While located in central Florida, Orlando is just over 50 miles from the Atlantic Ocean. The home to Disney World is the third-fastest growing city on the East Coast and ninth-fastest growing among 150 top U.S. cities. At $312,171, median home prices are above the national average of $281,900, while median household income sits right at the national average. There’s plenty to attract residents to Orlando, as its establishments-to-population ratio is No. 15 on the overall list. From a lively downtown to world-class theme parks and lush residential neighborhoods, Orlando is one of Florida’s most appealing areas for business, living and recreation.

8. Richmond, Virginia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 64 Population: 240,938 Median Home Price: $321,874 Median Household Income: $68,814

Virginia’s capital city offers southern traditions and historic attractions side by side with a young downtown filled with restaurants and cutting-edge art galleries. These vibrant options give the city a high score for its number of establishments. Richmond gets it highest marks for quality of life, with a rank of 14th among 150 major cities, with good scores for air quality and the availability of quality health care.

7. Jacksonville, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 56 Population: 977,267 Median Home Price: $247,487 Median Household Income: $72,564

Located in northeast Florida, Jacksonville offers the second-lowest cost of living among the cities on this list, behind Virginia Beach, Virginia, with residents spending less than 25% of their income on living expenses. The Gateway to Florida also ranks 31st for desirability on the overall list of 150 top U.S. cities. Like many Floridian cities, Jacksonville has attracted a surge of new residents, growing its population by nearly 3% in 2022, ranking No. 26 for its net migration rate.

6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 51 Population: 54,075 Median Home Price: $289,054 Median Household Income: $57,807

Myrtle Beach is a popular retirement spot, and no wonder — it ranks No. 2 out of 150 top cities for its desirability, in part due to having the highest number of restaurants, attractions and drinking establishments per 100,000 people. Myrtle Beach also ranks highest on the East Coast for price parity (the overall affordability of goods, housing, utilities and other necessities) — though it’s important to note, compared to more affordable inland cities, Myrtle Beach ranks 67th in this category. The draw of this beach lifestyle grew the city’s population by 3.75% between 2021 and 2022, making it the 11th-fastest growing city on the overall Best Places list.

5. Melbourne, Florida

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 49 Population: 103,275 Median Home Price: $273,529 Median Household Income: $73,252

Located near Cape Canaveral, Melbourne ranks high for college readiness among high school students and low rates of crime, placing sixth and ninth place, respectively. With defense and technology employers like L3 Harris and Northrop Grumman, as well as work related to aerospace and health care, Melbourne ranks in the top third of the country for its job market. It is also among the top East Coast cities the most housing affordability, behind Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jacksonville, which explains how Melbourne attracts a flock of snowbirds, with nearly 22% of the population over the age of 65, and a number of 55-plus communities near Palm Bay.

4. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 44 Population: 688,462 Median Home Price: $733,536 Median Household Income: $117,608

Washington, D.C., provides residents with a diverse arts and culture scene, intellectual offerings and outdoor recreation that gives residents the third-highest level of satisfaction in the country, only behind San Jose and San Francisco, according to the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. Home to embassies and international organizations, Washington, D.C., attracts professionals from around the globe, in addition to Americans working in government or industries surrounding politics. The District of Columbia ranks No. 13 of 150 top U.S. cities for its job market. It also ranks No. 14 for health care. Despite having the highest household income on the East Coast, Washington, D.C., also has significantly higher housing prices. Those who do buy will be happy to know Washington, D.C., ranks 11th overall and holds the best score of the cities on this list for a low risk of natural disasters and high resilience to those that could occur, based on FEMA data.

3. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 38 Population: 68,430 Median Home Price: $449,949 Median Household Income: $77,286

Nestled on a peninsula along Casco Bay, Portland ranks No. 7 for quality of life — the highest on the East Coast. Among the least populous cities, Portland offers the shortest commute of any East Coast city on this list, at 24 minutes, below the national average of 32 minutes. The city is also home to the third-best job market on the East Coast, with a low unemployment rate of 3.76%, compared to the national rate of 5.7%. Telecommuters have also been drawn to the city for its amenities, including jogging paths near the ocean, live music at Thompson’s Point and a vibrant food scene that has gotten the nation’s attention and ranked the city No. 4 out of 150 for its establishments.

2. Charleston, South Carolina

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 13 Population: 175,795 Median Home Price: $510,515 Median Household Income: $92,032

With its southern charm, restaurant scene and accessibility to water sports, Charleston is rated high for its overall desirability, placing at No. 14. The city has 209 sunny days per year on average, earning Charleston eighth place out of 150 top U.S. cities for its pleasant weather. Charleston also gets high marks for its vibrant job market ranging from hospitality positions to technology to sales and marketing.

1. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Best Places 2024-2025 Rank: 8 Population: 460,069 Median Home Price: $358,477 Median Household Income: $96,805

The No. 1 place to live on the East Coast, Virginia Beach is home to the largest concentration of active military personnel outside of the Pentagon. The city receives its highest score for quality of life, ranking eighth on the overall list of 150 top U.S. cities. It also ranks 19th for its job market, which is largely comprised of hoteliers, defense contractors and nine major military installations representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Virginia Beach residents spend just 24.88% of their income on living expenses, the lowest among cities on this list, and also ranks high for quality of life, placing at No. 8.

Update 08/15/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.